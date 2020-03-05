At Last The Last Brave Man Arrives!
He is so brave, he is so wise!
At last the last brave man arrives!
He is so brave, he is so wise!
Progressive politics take a back seat to winning; moreover Biden will be progressive on environment, guns, taxation, reproductive freedom, etc. He’s not my top choice (I wanted Warren) but I think he can win and I don’t have confidence Bernie can.
Gina Merchan @gigilovestheo@michaelianblack Perhaps progressive policies were never the main driving force for you then.
Where none dare speak, he gamely goes—
No, my purpose was to draw fire for people who feel like I do but are afraid to speak up because they know they’re going to be relentlessly attacked on Twitter for simply saying they prefer one Dem over another. https://t.co/MkR5TIfde1
What none admit, he sagely knows—
Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try. Louis C.K. Performs First Stand-Up Set at Club Since Admitting to #MeToo CasesThe comedian, who admitted to sexual misconduct last year, returned to the Comedy Cellar stage on Sunday for 15 minutes in a surprise late-night set.nyti.ms
How does a man grow so courageous,
@robdelaney @NekoCase I rise in defense. McCain served long and well. He made many mistakes and said so. If any of us were in his position, so would we. His worldview was neither yours nor mine, but it was sincere. He believed in America. He did his best and he deserves our respect.
To take it on himself to save us?
The #metoo movement is incredibly powerful and important and vital. One next step, among many steps, has to be figuring out a way for the men who are caught up in it to find redemption.
What gives a man such empathy,
To see what no one else can see?
Some things we simply cannot know—
We mustn’t let that stop us, though—
From speaking truth where truth is spurned—
Seems like two things might be true: Kavanaugh might be a helluva good guy now and also that he did those things then.
And reaping what our courage earns—
God bless you, brave man! Never change.
@anthonypadilla When did “preferring” one candidate over another become such a big problem for people? I’ve said I prefer Warren over everybody but didn’t receive this much shit
Your wisdom keeps us sound and sane.
@Thesixler They’re both at the bottom of my list of preferred Dems but I don’t think the Ukraine thing will hurt Biden as much as “socialism” will hurt Bernie
Your honesty and virtue too—
So the black vote propelling Biden is “drowning in privilege”?
Holla Gonzalez 🌱🏴🚩 @hollagonzalez@ClevelandLeah @michaelianblack Raise your hand if you’re drowning in privilege
To thine own self, please—keep being true.
