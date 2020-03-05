At last the last brave man arrives!

He is so brave, he is so wise!

Where none dare speak, he gamely goes—

What none admit, he sagely knows—

How does a man grow so courageous,

To take it on himself to save us?

What gives a man such empathy,

To see what no one else can see?

Some things we simply cannot know—

We mustn’t let that stop us, though—

From speaking truth where truth is spurned—

And reaping what our courage earns—

God bless you, brave man! Never change.

Your wisdom keeps us sound and sane.

Your honesty and virtue too—

To thine own self, please—keep being true.

Header image via Comedy Central.