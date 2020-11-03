Five Poems

One big reason I read and write poetry is to give myself an arsenal of spells I can cast to lull myself into a meditative state, calm my nerves, relax my muscles, lower my blood pressure, and otherwise endure unpleasant situations. Often “unpleasant situations” means “really bad comedy shows and poetry readings,” but sometimes it means national elections; on a rare occasion it means Thanksgiving dinner with my parents’ friend’s Medicare For All-hating liberal mother-in-law. In any case, poems are what got me this far with my head intact.

I’ve used this newsletter to share my favorite work by other poets. Today I thought I might share some poems I’ve published in the last couple years. They’re all to some degree about the moment we’re living in, or heading toward, or leaving behind. I’m a bit embarrassed to be doing this but I also think nobody’s going to remember anything that happens this week other than the big stuff, so, yeah. I hope they provide some use to you today.

The Basics

Originally published in The Breakwater Review.

There’s whales, which are big, and birds,

most of which fly, and humans, who

made all the good movies. There’s tragedy,

which is sad, and comedy, which is too. There’s apples, the red ones, and lemons,

the yellow ones, and plums, the purple ones,

and oranges. Every two years or so the moon

does something crazy. There’s joking around with new friends not yet attuned

to your particular sense of irony

and one million other ways to ruin something

good. There’s a world’s worth of glittering cities before they fall and what’s called a slip

and slide. It’s honestly all so simple, even

simpler than it looks. What you’ll want to do

basically is run at it screaming and let gravity do the work, not that you'll have

any choice. Oh, right, and there’s choice

perhaps. And sin. There’s so many answers

to get lost in. And minds. Once I was gone for what felt like a lifetime and came back

the next summer, my old atoms

getting younger on the counter. There’s iron

and oak and a sort of dark sea glass washing ashore, piles more every day

and there’s every day. Nothing makes

enough sense but some of it makes a little

flutelike sound in the right wind. It’s like this: there’s at least five spaceships

no one uses and justice

eventually for what was done to us

centuries ago and what we did. There’s this whole, I don’t

know, apparatus. And those ants

that farm aphids. There’s forgiveness

and toothpaste and bullets.

Your Failure

Originally published in The McNeese Review.

You have to believe that if you fail you will fail spectacularly, that your failure will itself be a kind of success. They will erect a monument to your failure in the town square, the mayor will read a poem in your failure’s honor, schoolchildren will look from your failure to you in hushed awe. You will describe this to yourself after the ceremony: “Hushed. Awe.” Later, when it’s all over, the buildings cratered, the children and their parents hacked to bits, your failure will stick sideways through the rubble and a bright blue bird will land on it.

Poem for Los Angeles

Originally published in Gaze.

At brunch Tess and Sarah got to talking

about cults. Apparently Tess had just learned

of a multimillion-dollar “personal development”

company run by her friend’s father, a theatre

producer with many respectable credits.

Meanwhile Sarah's uncle just published a book

about his time in the Rajneeshpuram

in Antelope, Oregon in the 1970s and ‘80s.

I was thinking about my eggs. I was thinking

about their little cubes of feta and that thing

where there are more stars in the universe

than grains of sand on planet Earth. It sounds

impressive but I bet it’s only one or two stars

more. Sarah asked if I could pass the Tabasco.

She said he left the commune before Rajneesh,

their guru, poisoned the local water supply

in a bold gambit to swing municipal elections.

I was thinking about Sam, whose father’s

soft drink empire somehow includes Tabasco

too. I was stupid in love with her for a spell,

a good spell, but it never would’ve worked

you see, we were like two ships, or I was

like two ships and she was like a human

person with her own inscrutable cabinet

of want. Still, how nice to be two ships.

Sails unfurled, dolphins leaping, everyone

in their white suits. I understand one comfort

of military service is you don’t have to think

so much. Some guy is always telling you

where to stand, they have a whole diagram

of acceptable haircuts. Lately I’ve been living

a diagram-free lifestyle—maybe that’s the problem.

Later we went to Malibu to see Josh's standup

show. Josh is Tess’s boyfriend, though Sarah

suspects their differences vis-á-vis having kids

will eventually prove ruinous. After the show

he and I got into it about his former manager, a man

of considerable influence who until recently

represented the latest sex predator. He had no idea,

Josh said. Are you kidding he had every idea,

I said. You can imagine how this might over

the course of an hour go nowhere. Driving

back Sarah told me what we often tell each

other: this is just what it's like. My contacts

were dry. The lights of the city unfocused

themselves, streaming past us into the dark

promise of mountains, canyons, vineyards

and the other worlds beyond. And these

their cratered faces turned lightward

and were made visible. And being real

finally they were allowed to take shape.

And taking shape they shed ribbons

of their former darkness. And they fell

these ribbons upward into a darker

darkness, the worlds behind them full

of new gleaming. And we moved

onward, my friend and I, into this new.

Quiet Ode

Originally published in The McNeese Review.

what make sense today

are soy milk simple arithmetic

honeybees & how the dog

grins at me wanting only

a few things so much

& everyone he loves loves

him back oh & the cello

playing downstairs takes

me to Vienna & Saint

Petersburg & the lost

catacombs of Paris finally

& my neighbors are small

vicious hummingbirds privy

to knowledge I do not have

of speed & what goes on

glinting from the mountain

to the palm tree goes on

diminishing the old books

tell me every second

& when it stops I imagine

there will be a sound

great wings quieting

as they do now & again

on my balcony awaiting

patiently what comes next

Tangelos

Originally published in The Raw Art Review.